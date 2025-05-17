Why Revenge Of The Sith's Box Office Success Is Key To The Star Wars Legacy 20 Years Later

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"When I said I was going to do the prequels, everybody said, 'That's great, we get to see Darth Vader kill everybody.' And I said, 'That's not the story.'" Those are the words of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas speaking with Rolling Stone in 2005 ahead of the release of "Revenge of the Sith," the finale to his ever-divisive prequel trilogy. "When I announced that the first story was going to be about a nine-year-old boy, everybody here said, 'That's insane, you're going to destroy the whole franchise, it's "More American Graffiti" all over again.' And I said, 'Yeah, but this is the story.'"

Advertisement

Lucas had earned the right to do as he pleased. "Star Wars" was a multi-billion-dollar multimedia enterprise. 1999's "The Phantom Menace" was one of the biggest movies of all time up to that point, eventually passing the $1 billion mark globally through its various re-releases. Unfortunately, the critical response was far from glowing, making the tale of the rise and fall of Anakin Skywalker a bit uneven. Be that as it may, Lucas was going to end this trilogy on a high note. More than that, he was going to ensure "Star Wars" had a future, with this movie serving as an ever-important lynchpin.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" in honor of its 20th anniversary. We'll go over how Lucas crafted the story, how it became the darkest entry in the franchise up to that point, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it two decades later. Let's dig in, shall we?

Advertisement