Star Wars: Underworld – New Details On George Lucas' Canceled TV Series Revealed By Producer

These days, the idea of a Star Wars TV series is old news. In lieu of any big-screen outings for the franchise since the widely panned "Rise of Skywalker" in 2019, the last five-plus years of Star Wars have consisted entirely of streaming shows on Disney+, books, comics, and video games. But back before George Lucas sold Lucasfilm and its associated properties to Disney, Star Wars was a film series before all else, and the idea of bringing its universe to television in live-action seemed far-fetched. Even still, it nearly happened under Lucas, and we now know just how far those grand plans went.

The series' working title was "Star Wars: Underworld," and it would have looked at all kinds of less-traveled corners of the galaxy, following smugglers, bounty hunters, the general criminal element, and other stories less central to the saga of the Skywalkers and the Jedi. And according to longtime Lucas collaborator and Star Wars prequel trilogy producer Rick McCallum, a ton of work had been done by the time the series was ultimately canned.

"There was a period when people thought we weren't doing anything," McCallum said on a recent episode of the Young Indy Chroniclers podcast. Quite the contrary: The series was in development for five years, and that time included a massive amount of writing. "I think we had over 60 scripts, third-draft scripts," McCallum said, with "the most wonderful writers in the world on it." So what ultimately got in the way of production? Those fantastic scripts came with an absurdly hefty price tag: $40 million per episode.