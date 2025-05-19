Final Destination Bloodlines Directors Learned Valuable Horror Lessons From Disney [Exclusive Interview]

I think it also adds something really new, because a lot of the "Final Destination" movies are either strictly about teenagers or early twentysomethings. And in the cases where we do have a parental figure, we don't spend a lot of time with them. And now we have these parents who have married into this, and they're just going to watch their whole family get massacred and there's really nothing they can do about it. It's just so heartbreaking. I really think that you did something very special here. It's not very often that a horror franchise gives its best entry in "6." That just doesn't happen.

Lipovsky: Everyone knows the sixth one's always the best one! [laughs]

It's always that way [laughs].

Stein: I mean, that's so awesome to hear. And we love all the feelings. We love the terror, and the laughs, and also the emotional stuff that you're talking about that really breaks your heart. Going to the theater is such a big deal for people these days, so we love the idea of trying to give them the experience where they feel everything in those two hours.

The flip side of that, these kills, they are so good. They are so, so good. And they are just meticulously designed! Half the fun of "Final Destination" is trying to figure out, "Oh, I know what's going to happen." It's why the gymnastics kill in "Final Destination 5" is so good, because you are so convinced of where it's going. Then it's like, "Just kidding! We're origami folding a person." So, what is the process like of trying to track these out, not just on the page, but also, how do you make that make sense for the viewer?

Lipovsky: It takes many years, and it's an incredible iterative process. We work with the writers, and there are these big round tables, where you're brainstorming, "What are the things that we can ruin for people? What are the very everyday experiences that we can just completely dement, so that anytime you see that in the rest of your life, you think of 'Final Destination?'" But then, physically, how do those things work? What else is in that space?

Then you write that down, and then it doesn't work, and then you make it a little bit better, and you go to the space and it doesn't work, and you get other new ideas. And that just iterates over many years. Another big part of it is trying to make it not predictable. That's really tricky to do, because as soon as you show the audience one thing, you have to still make sure that there's another way that it's all going to come together.

The balance beam scene that you were talking about, in "FD 5," was a key inspiration for the barbecue, because we loved how there's this tiny little object that's creating so much tension, that the whole audience is focusing on, but it also can't just be that someone swallows that piece of glass. It has to come in another way. And so, that was really inspired by the balance beam.

Another one that inspired us hugely was the spaghetti death from "FD 2." There's this spaghetti that gets thrown out a window. What an a-hole, that he does that, right? But then, all these other things happen. You forget about the spaghetti. And then, it comes back to kind of kill him in a way that he deserves. And that played into another big set piece that we have later in the movie. So a big part of it was just breaking down all the set pieces that have come before. What worked about them, what didn't? What are the moments –

Stein: Zach created a major spreadsheet with details of every kill.

Lipovsky: Yeah. And then, taking all those lessons into what we wanted to do here.