Final Destination Bloodlines Just Revealed The Best Movie Marketing Of 2025

In the opening scene of "Final Destination 2," college student Kimberly (A.J. Cook) is on her way to spring break with her friends when she has a premonition of a deadly pile-up caused by logs coming loose from a logging truck, leading to numerous violent, horrific deaths. Now, a truck has been spotted with the "Final Destination Bloodlines" promo information on the back, along with printed logs and fake logs all along the top of the truck. It's kind of brilliant, if extremely unsettling. It's a good way to get people to realize that the "Final Destination" movies are back 14 years after the last one premiered, and it's definitely going to stick in people's minds.

If that wasn't enough, there's also apparently a billboard that looks like one of the poor guys pasting up the billboard had a "Final Destination"-esque accident and has come to his own bloody death above the freeway, which is pretty smart marketing in its own right.

Woopsies! Final Destination Bloodlines – Only in Theaters and @IMAX May 16. Get tickets now. #FinalDestination pic.twitter.com/UuqpUwzbkI — Final Destination Bloodlines (@FDMovie) May 7, 2025

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, "Final Destination Bloodlines" will take the franchise back to the beginning, all the way back to the 1960s, with the very first premonition leading to Death getting cheated, and even without the great marketing it's pretty exciting. Not only does it feature Todd and a return to the amazing "Final Destination" universe but it also has a scene that led to a stunt world record. Two things are for certain: It's always best to go around logging trucks, and May 16, 2025, can't get here fast enough.

