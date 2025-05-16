Andor Is Closer To George Lucas' Original Star Wars Vision Than Many Fans Realize

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the entirety of "Andor" season 2.

With the dramatic finale of "Andor" season 2, the book has officially closed on what may well go down as the best and most brilliant installment of "Star Wars" we'll ever see. If that seems like a bold claim to make before the smoke has even begun to clear, well, it's only a natural reaction to what we've been watching with our own eyes since this show first started its journey on Disney+ streaming in 2022. Creator Tony Gilroy defied the odds and turned what seemed like an obligatory prequel/spinoff show (to an obligatory prequel/spinoff movie, mind you) into by far the most character-driven, politically incisive, and downright mature franchise entry since "The Empire Strikes Back."

But, of course, this is still "Star Wars" that we're talking about, and no "Star Wars" anything will ever escape scrutiny completely — even one with as much undeniable critical and audience acclaim behind it as "Andor" has. If there's any one recurring complaint that detractors point to again and again, it would have to be the (admittedly vague) idea that this grounded, gritty, and thoroughly lightsaber-less series simply doesn't "feel" like "Star Wars." It might be more polished and well-made and take the material far more seriously than any of Dave Filoni's live-action shows ever could ... but where are all the kid-friendly antics, the reassuring sense of humor, or the endless parade of cameos and fan service that we've grown accustomed to from this galaxy far, far away? To some, the praise heaped upon this series isn't just misguided — it's a betrayal of the very spirit of "Star Wars."

Luckily, some old geezer once said something wise about how different perspectives make sense from "a certain point of view," and that couldn't be more relevant when it comes to "Andor." Where some see a stuffy, self-important revolutionary story that just so happens to take place in the "Star Wars" universe, the show's actual greatest strength is that it represents the purest distillation of George Lucas' core ethos yet. Honestly, thank the Maker for "Andor," because we may never see another movie or show that understands "Star Wars" better than this one does.