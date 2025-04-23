Andor Season 2 Sneakily Re-Introduces One Of The Most Important Star Wars Locations Ever

In the first episode of "Andor" season 2, Cassian lands his stolen TIE fighter in the middle of a jungle, where he is meant to hand over the ship to one of Luthen's operatives. But the other pilot isn't there; instead, Cassian gets caught up in the middle of a fight between the surviving crew of Maya Pei's Rebel cell, who are stranded on the moon.

It's an important episode that shines a light on the common soldiers who fight for the Rebellion, the ones without the luxury of a lightsaber or having a wookiee as a companion. These are soldiers who get afraid, who doubt, and who — when stranded in a place they don't know, getting attacked every night by monsters — become so desperate to save themselves that they fall apart. There is still a long way to go before the organized (but still flawed) Alliance to Restore the Republic from "Rogue One," and even longer still to the heroic, well-oiled resistance machine that we know from the original "Star Wars" trilogy.

As for the moon? It's hard to even begin to make a connection between this dark, damp, dangerous place and Yavin IV until we see Cassian Andor leave the moon and the shot of a familiar-looking pyramid sticking out of the jungle treeline. The episode doesn't dwell on the specifics of the moon and its relation to the Rebel Alliance, but there are two possibilities. The first option is that the moon has a long way to go before it becomes the nice, rustic place we know from the movie, and at some point, Rebel cells start arriving and cleaning up the place and driving away the dangerous creatures with big tusks that like killing rebels. This would line up with Tony Gilroy's comments about taking the opportunity to tell the untold story of Yavin.

The alternative is that the Massassi Group — led by Jan Dodonna — has already established a base in the Great Temple in Yavin IV. When Andor takes off and leaves Yavin IV, we see that he wasn't that far away from the Great Temple, but still far away enough that he wouldn't notice if there were people there (people with walls or fences, or something that would presumably keep the tusked monsters away). After all, what we've seen of Yavin IV previously in "Star Wars" media is specifically the area around the Great Temple and the pyramids near it, the clearings that can harbor a rebel base, rather than the jungle itself.