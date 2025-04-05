Why Andor's Showrunner Cancelled The Star Wars Show's 5-Season Plan

We are approaching 13 years since George Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney for $4.05 billion. For better or worse, critics and fans continue to debate whether or not Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has been successful in her stewardship of the "Star War" franchise since then. To quote an elderly Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) regarding the discourse, "You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy." However, at least one piece of "Star Wars" media has received universal acclaim: "Andor."

Advertisement

A spinoff prequel series to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the first season of "Andor" centered on the earlier adventures of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a thief and scavenger whose tumultuous experiences eventually turn him into a revolutionary and lead him to join the Rebellion. Season 1 is set five years before Cassian joins the deadly mission to retrieve the Death Star plans on Scarif, and explores the year when he gets radicalized against the Empire.

Tony Gilroy, the credited co-writer of "Rogue One" who oversaw the film's extensive reshoots, is the creator and showrunner of "Andor." Gilroy originally intended the series to unfold across five seasons, with each of them exploring a different year in the titular protagonist's life. The slow-burn nature of season 1 was widely praised for being a remarkable showcase of maturity and political intrigue that no other "Star Wars" film or TV series has ever had. However, season 2 is now set to conclude the series, with 12 episodes slated to be released within four chapters through three-episode arcs, each taking place within the last four years before the battle on Scarif and the events of "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope." Although this is a shift from their original plans, Gilroy and Lucasfilm have their reasons.

Advertisement