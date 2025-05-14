Andor Season 2 Says Goodbye To The Most Unsung Hero Of The Rebellion
I have friends everywhere. That's code for, "Spoilers ahead! Read no further unless you've watched episodes 10-12 of 'Andor' season 2."
In the world of "Andor," there are no famous heroes — only those who are hidden in secret, those who've been exiled, or, well, those who end up dead. Throughout the second season of this acclaimed "Star Wars" series, we've seen pretty much everybody fit into one of those three categories. Diego Luna's Cassian Andor is obviously our main hero, but the very nature of this prequel story means he ends "Rogue One" as just one of countless unknown figures who helped deliver the Death Star plans to the Rebellion. Genevieve O'Reilly's senator Mon Mothma was once operating in secret, but has since chosen exile after her stirring speech painted her as public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of the Empire. And, of course, we've endured several dead comrades over the course of these most recent episodes alone, with characters like Cinta (Varada Sethu) and the Ghorman freedom fighters (and so many more) burning their lives for sunsets they'll never see.
One, however, falls neatly into all three categories of hero ... and, in episode 10, comes to the end of the line in as tragic and undeserving a fate as any character in the series. Imperial Supervisor Lonni Jung, played by Robert Emms throughout both seasons of "Andor," finally sees his part in this cosmic play come to an abrupt conclusion. Secretly turned a double agent for the Rebellion from within the Empire's very capitol in Coruscant, Lonni arguably did more for the Rebellion's success than anyone. Although not formally exiled in the way Mon Mothma is, his very role in the revolution prevented him from living freely among actual friends and allies. And, by the opening act of episode 10, he provides the biggest and most game-changing intel in the entire series: evidence of the Death Star's construction.
So, what does he get for all his "epic" contributions to the cause? A blaster shot to the chest by his handler Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård).
This is an ode to the most forgotten, unsung, and invaluable member of the Rebellion. Rest in peace, Lonni Jung. Nobody will ever know, but the original "Star Wars" trilogy never could've happened without you.
Lonni Jung was responsible for several of Andor's best moments over the years
With the possible exception of Mon Mothma, no character in "Andor" embodies the idea of "Looks can be deceiving" more than Lonni Jung. Up until the moment his ultimate deception was uncovered by his superiors at the Imperial Security Bureau, the first (and only?) line of his epitaph likely would've been something along the lines of, "Capable, competent, and unremarkable, Lonni Jung served the Empire with distinction." What a fittingly bland obituary for a bland individual (awesome mustache aside) whose life depended on flying under the radar unnoticed.
His utterly forgettable persona, however, is precisely what made him responsible for several of the show's absolute best moments over the years. It's one thing to quietly earn the trust of major figures such as Partagaz (Anton Lesser) and Dedra Meero (Robert Emms), playing the role of the company man to perfection so as not to stir up any suspicion. It's another to work his way up the rungs of the Imperial ladder without ever once drawing attention to himself ... but constantly putting himself in the ideal position to gain valuable intel. Take the Anto Kreegyr incident from season 1, for example, when he passes along the information that the Empire has become aware of a planned raid sponsored by Luthen. The question then turns into a moral quandary over whether to warn Kreegyr and his men that they're marching to their deaths, or deem them expendable so that the Rebels don't burn their most valuable inside man: Lonni. Of course, this is the scene that directly leads to Luthen's famous "I've made my mind a sunless space" monologue.
In season 2, Lonni's role thankfully becomes a little more hands-on. Reluctantly, he assists Kleya (Elizabeth Dulau), Luthen's tireless assistant and similarly overshadowed hero, at a crucial moment in Davo Sculdun's showcase room during episode 6. Even as early as the fourth episode, Yung and fellow supervisor Heert (Jacob James Beswick) get their own spotlight scenes during various ISB meetings. Through their perspective, the show continues the first season's brilliant focus on the inner workings of the Empire and the officers "just following orders" to make the Imperial gears hum right along. As a result, Lonni's impact on "Andor" far exceeds his actual screen time in the series to date.
Andor's most tragic character will forever remain anonymous
Taken as a whole, Lonni Jung is both a cautionary tale and an aspirational figure. We'll never know exactly why he joined the ranks of the Empire in the first place, how he was put in touch with Luthen, or what made him become a full-fledged member of the resistance (although, if "Star Wars" history is anything to go by, we'll probably get those answers in some random comic book down the line whether we like it or not). But, based solely on his vital role throughout "Andor," it's safe to say that nobody outside of Luthen himself gives as much to the Rebel cause as Lonni does.
It's a remarkable feat that creator Tony Gilroy manages to pull off with the character of Lonni, a relatively minor supporting character who nonetheless casts the longest of shadows. Initially introduced back in season 1 as just another uniform in the background of several ISB meetings, Lonni's role since then as the most important mole the Rebellion ever had practically defies imagination. It's perfectly fitting that he's the one who gets his hands on the reports of a superweapon under construction by the Empire and that, ultimately, he decides to take it to Luthen — unknowingly, at the cost of his own life. He's the reason the events of "Rogue One" and the original "Star Wars" ever happen at all.
It's even more tragic, then, that his exploits will never be known to the galaxy at large. Luthen essentially condemns him to an anonymous fate with his own hands, choosing to kill Jung right out in the middle of a Coruscant park rather than go to the trouble of whisking him away to safety on Yavin (as he promises him). When he dies, so does the risk he poses should he ever be captured by Imperial forces. But, as a result, so too does any recognition he'll ever receive from the good guys who benefit from his heroism. In the Empire's history books, he'll be a footnote and a traitor who died a pointless death. In the annals of the Rebellion, well, nobody will ever even know the ripple effects of his actions. We'll know, however, and we'll be thinking about Lonni Jung for years to come. RIP Lonnie, you deserved better.
