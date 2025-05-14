Andor Season 2 Says Goodbye To The Most Unsung Hero Of The Rebellion

I have friends everywhere. That's code for, "Spoilers ahead! Read no further unless you've watched episodes 10-12 of 'Andor' season 2."

In the world of "Andor," there are no famous heroes — only those who are hidden in secret, those who've been exiled, or, well, those who end up dead. Throughout the second season of this acclaimed "Star Wars" series, we've seen pretty much everybody fit into one of those three categories. Diego Luna's Cassian Andor is obviously our main hero, but the very nature of this prequel story means he ends "Rogue One" as just one of countless unknown figures who helped deliver the Death Star plans to the Rebellion. Genevieve O'Reilly's senator Mon Mothma was once operating in secret, but has since chosen exile after her stirring speech painted her as public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of the Empire. And, of course, we've endured several dead comrades over the course of these most recent episodes alone, with characters like Cinta (Varada Sethu) and the Ghorman freedom fighters (and so many more) burning their lives for sunsets they'll never see.

One, however, falls neatly into all three categories of hero ... and, in episode 10, comes to the end of the line in as tragic and undeserving a fate as any character in the series. Imperial Supervisor Lonni Jung, played by Robert Emms throughout both seasons of "Andor," finally sees his part in this cosmic play come to an abrupt conclusion. Secretly turned a double agent for the Rebellion from within the Empire's very capitol in Coruscant, Lonni arguably did more for the Rebellion's success than anyone. Although not formally exiled in the way Mon Mothma is, his very role in the revolution prevented him from living freely among actual friends and allies. And, by the opening act of episode 10, he provides the biggest and most game-changing intel in the entire series: evidence of the Death Star's construction.

So, what does he get for all his "epic" contributions to the cause? A blaster shot to the chest by his handler Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård).

This is an ode to the most forgotten, unsung, and invaluable member of the Rebellion. Rest in peace, Lonni Jung. Nobody will ever know, but the original "Star Wars" trilogy never could've happened without you.