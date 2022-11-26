Andor Episode 12 Skips Showing Us A Pivotal Battle, And The Finale Is All The Better For It

"Andor" has concluded its first season with a climactic and emotional finale, and with it came another set of unconventional choices (for a "Star Wars" series) that ended up making the show even better. Filled with key character moments and eerie parallels to the current political climate, episode 12 of "Andor" has no wasted space. Such is the importance of the pacing that a big battle teased and mentioned for the past couple of episodes is never even shown. Creator Tony Gilroy defies expectations until the end, sacrificing what could've been a drawn-out battle sequence to give the characters of "Andor" more room to breathe.

While this creative decision makes the finale have one less fight scene, it's all the better for it. "Andor" episode 12, like the rest of the season before it, is about how ordinary people rise up as rebels, and specifically about Cassian's journey and return to Ferrix. The emotional crux of the season hinges on his return to his home planet, and how the workers of Ferrix are moved to revolt against the Empire, so showing Kreegyr's fight could have taken away from the thematic resonance of the season finale, and the slow build towards violence. The unseen battle also returns to a technique the show has successfully used in the past: leaving what occurs to the viewer's imagination.