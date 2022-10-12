Andor Brings Star Wars Back To Its '70s Roots

This post contains spoilers for "Andor" episode six.

George Lucas' "Star Wars: A New Hope" is unusual in that it both is and isn't an outlier among other famous 1970s films. Between the Vietnam War, the Watergate scandal, and the decline of the Civil Rights Movement (among other types of social reform activism in the '60s), the '70s was a period of distrust and cynicism. This manifested itself in the cinema of the decade, from paranoid thrillers — be they of the true-story ("All the President's Men"), pulpy ("Marathon Man"), or sci-fi variety (Lucas' own "THX 1138") — to the gritty character dramas of Sidney Lumet and Martin Scorsese.

"Andor," as /Film's Bryan Young has observed, has more in common with '70s movies like "Taxi Driver" than even Lucas' original vision for "Star Wars." In "A New Hope," the characters are squarely divided into good people and bad people, save for everyone's favorite mercenary Han Solo. Even then, there's never really a sense Han is going to betray the film's heroes by selling them out to the Galactic Empire. It's why the whole "Who shot first, Han or Greedo?" issue is actually meaningful from an artistic standpoint. By allowing Han to be the type of person who would kill their enemy under legally murky circumstances, it affords him a layer of moral ambiguity that no one else in "A New Hope" really has.