Andor Showrunner Tony Gilroy Had A Hard Time Finding Directors For Season 2

With "Andor" season 1 in the bag, it's fair to say showrunner and creator Tony Gilroy and his fellow creatives have exceeded expectations with their "Rogue One" prequel series. What might have been little more than another log to add to the fire that is Disney+ and its never-ending supply of exclusive films and shows has emerged as perhaps the greatest "Star Wars" project released by the Mouse House to date. Heck, it's arguably in contention for the distinction of best live-action "Star Wars" title ever. Yes, really.

In its first season, "Andor" not only revealed the origins of the titular "Rogue One" character, but it also shined a light on the early days of the Rebel Alliance, painting the organization and its founding members in far richer shades of grey rather than the clear-cut heroes seen in the original "Star Wars" trilogy. But for as much as the show has thrived so far thanks to the quality of its writing, the direction has proven just as essential to making "Andor" work. Thanks to its measured, deliberate pace and the way it uses CGI and the one-off bit of StageCraft magic to complement its practical sets and real-world locations (not vice versa), the "Star Wars" universe has never felt more real than it does on the series.

The second and intended final season of "Andor" will bring in a new slate of directors to pick up the baton from where season 1 helmers Benjamin Caron, Toby Haynes, and Susanna White left it. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gilroy confirmed he and his fellow head creatives "tried really hard" to bring Caron, Haynes, and White back for the second season, but to no avail. Finding suitable replacements wasn't easy, either, given the sky-high demand for quality TV directors at the moment.