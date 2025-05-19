It's not uncommon for screenwriters to write scripts with specific actors in mind to play certain roles in their story. For writers and filmmakers with a significant amount of clout, they occasionally go as far as to work directly with the intended actors for these planned parts. Of course, even with this level of specificity in writing and planning, no casting is ever guaranteed, even when the cameras start rolling on a production. Some of the most acclaimed and popular writers of their day can't even secure the actors they envisioned to play their biggest characters.

Advertisement

Whether it's creative differences or timing conflicts, actors turn down even the juiciest roles they're offered. It's a sad inevitability of the business. Fortunately, for most of the projects listed here, the actors ultimately cast in these parts, originally planned for others, elevated the projects that they joined. Here are 12 actors who rejected parts that were written for them to play for various film and television projects.