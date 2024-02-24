Audrey Hepburn Almost Turned Down One Of Her Most Classic Roles
Audrey Hepburn is the absolute definition of classic Hollywood. The star of beloved films such as "Roman Holiday" and the criminally underseen "Wait Until Dark," she became the embodiment of the term movie star for decades until her passing in 1993. Perhaps no single movie embodies the greatness of Hepburn more than 1961's "Breakfast at Tiffany's." Based on Truman Capote's novel of the same name, director Blake Edwards helped turn Hepburn's Holly Golightly into a cinematic icon. Yet, amazingly enough, it's a role that Hepburn very nearly passed on.
Speaking to The New York Times in 1960, the actress discussed her role as a New York City socialite who was looking to marry a rich man only to find herself smitten by a writer. In the interview, Hepburn, who was coming off of "The Nun's Story" and "The Unforgiven," explained that she didn't believe she was right for the part. It was Edward who had to convince her otherwise.
"It's very difficult and I didn't think I was right for it. I've had very little experience, really, and I have no technique for doing things I'm unsuited to. I have to operate entirely on instinct. It was Blake Edwards who finally persuaded me. He, at least, is perfectly cast as a director, and I discovered his approach emphasizes the same sort of spontaneity as my own."
For those who might need a refresher, "Breakfast at Tiffany's" centers on Holly, an eccentric New York City playgirl who is determined to marry a Brazilian millionaire. However, she winds up falling for her next-door neighbor Paul (George Peppard), a writer who is "sponsored" by the wealthy Mrs. Emily Eustace "2E" Failensen( Patricia Neal).
A role not originally meant for Audrey Hepburn
Released by Paramount Pictures, the film was an absolutely huge success in its day both critically and commercially. Aside from being a big hit at the box office, it was nominated for five Oscars, including Hepburn for Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay. It won Best Song for "Moon River" and Best Score. The film was also added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2012.
Given the film's enduring legacy, it's almost impossible to picture it without Hepburn in the lead role. However, she was not the only actress considered. Shirly MacLaine ("The Apartment") actually turned down the role. Capote (via The Telegraph), for his part, wanted to see another Hollywood legend in the role: Marilyn Monroe.
"Marilyn would have been absolutely marvellous in it. She wanted to play it, too, but Paramount doublecrossed me in every conceivable way and cast Audrey. The book was really rather bitter, and Holly Golightly was real – a tough character, not an Audrey Hepburn type at all. Holly had to have something touching about her – unfinished. Marilyn had that. Audrey is an old friend and one of my favourite people but she was just wrong for that part."
Despite Capote's disagreement, it is difficult to argue with the results. Would the movie have worked with Monroe in the lead? That's an alternate reality that would be fascinating to visit but the movie unquestionably works like gangbusters in no small part thanks to Hepburn's contributions.
