Audrey Hepburn Almost Turned Down One Of Her Most Classic Roles

Audrey Hepburn is the absolute definition of classic Hollywood. The star of beloved films such as "Roman Holiday" and the criminally underseen "Wait Until Dark," she became the embodiment of the term movie star for decades until her passing in 1993. Perhaps no single movie embodies the greatness of Hepburn more than 1961's "Breakfast at Tiffany's." Based on Truman Capote's novel of the same name, director Blake Edwards helped turn Hepburn's Holly Golightly into a cinematic icon. Yet, amazingly enough, it's a role that Hepburn very nearly passed on.

Speaking to The New York Times in 1960, the actress discussed her role as a New York City socialite who was looking to marry a rich man only to find herself smitten by a writer. In the interview, Hepburn, who was coming off of "The Nun's Story" and "The Unforgiven," explained that she didn't believe she was right for the part. It was Edward who had to convince her otherwise.

"It's very difficult and I didn't think I was right for it. I've had very little experience, really, and I have no technique for doing things I'm unsuited to. I have to operate entirely on instinct. It was Blake Edwards who finally persuaded me. He, at least, is perfectly cast as a director, and I discovered his approach emphasizes the same sort of spontaneity as my own."

For those who might need a refresher, "Breakfast at Tiffany's" centers on Holly, an eccentric New York City playgirl who is determined to marry a Brazilian millionaire. However, she winds up falling for her next-door neighbor Paul (George Peppard), a writer who is "sponsored" by the wealthy Mrs. Emily Eustace "2E" Failensen( Patricia Neal).