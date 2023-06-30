How Alan Arkin's Two Greatest Roles Reveal His Range As An Actor

"When I was a young actor people wanted to know if I wanted to be a serious actor or a funny one. I'd answer 'Which kind is Alan Arkin?' and that shut them up." – Michael McKean

Alan Arkin, who died today at the age of 89, truly was an actor's actor. He wasn't showy, and he generally didn't go in for appearance-altering prosthetics. At 5'9" he wasn't a physically imposing presence, nor was he a remarkably handsome man. When he was being himself, he looked and sounded like your gently sarcastic coworker or science teacher or doctor; when he got older, that demeanor morphed into what Jon Hamm, who worked with Arkin on "Million Dollar Arm," called "the gruff, grumbly uncle kind of deal." This was the Arkin baseline, and it was never less than a joy to watch him just be.

But Arkin was adored by his fellow actors because he could be anything. He could get a laugh just as easily as he could induce dread. He could be avuncular in one film, then play a straight-up psychopath in the next. He projected a wry intelligence that drew you in regardless of his character's mental state, even in misdirected 1980s flops like John Cassavetes' "Big Trouble" or Harvey Miller's "Bad Medicine." He let the material and the moment come to him, and mastered the art of listening to his scene partners because acting isn't fun or pleasurable to watch when people are merely talking at each other.

Perhaps Arkin's most important quality, especially early in his career, was his curiosity. He chose roles that were quite unalike, and was delightfully turned on by these characters' sharply conflicting qualities. It's difficult to choose just two standout performances from his 1966-1980 prime, but if you want to see the full range of this singular actor, you can't find two more diametrically opposed portrayals than Harry Roat in Terence Young's "Wait Until Dark" and Sheldon Kornpett in Arthur Hiller's "The In-Laws."