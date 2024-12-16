Henry Cavill Lost Two Major Franchise Roles To Robert Pattinson

According to old blog posts from "Twilight" book author Stephanie Meyer that were unearthed by the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via GQ UK) in a chat with Cavill, the author originally wanted Cavill to portray the film version of Edward Cullen, but he dropped out of the running as a potential sparklepire when he hit the ripe old age of 24.

In her July 2007 blog posts, Meyer laments that Cavill had aged out because she couldn't consider an Edward over the age of 21, saying "The most disappointing thing for me is losing my perfect Edward. Henry Cavill is now twenty-four years old. Let us have a moment of quiet in which to mourn..." A few months later, Pattinson, who just squeaked by the age threshold, was announced as Edward. Meyer also liked the idea of Cavill playing Carlisle Cullen, the adopted father of the Cullen vampire clan, a role that eventually went to "Nurse Jackie" star Peter Facinelli. Maybe he can get a chance at playing a Cullen in the proposed (and perhaps ill-advised) "Twilight" revival. Thankfully, it seems like there's no bad blood between Cavill and Pattinson, as Cavill explained:

"I didn't know about them wanting to cast me and the internet wasn't quite the tool that it is now and so I only found out afterwards. I was like, 'Oh okay, that would have been cool.'"

Cavill also auditioned for the role of Cedric Diggory in "Harry Potter," but Pattinson's audition was apparently just a bit more magical, because the role went to him. Because he was seemingly set to play Superman in James Gunn's DCEU, Cavill joked that maybe there was a Batman and Superman throwdown in the future to take care of the "rivalries," but these days, it's looking like that won't happen, either.