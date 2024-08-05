Henry Cavill Agreed To His Marvel Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine For Two Reasons

Early in Shawn Levy's new superhero trifle "Deadpool & Wolverine," Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) learned that his entire universe will, within the next few thousand years, unravel and disappear from the multiverse entirely. It seems that every universe has an "Anchor Being" that, upon their death, brings about the end of their entire timeline. Of course, if the birth and death of a single being causes an entire timeline to end, that's not so much an "Anchor" as a "Harbinger of Doom." (It's best not to think too hard about the concept of Anchor Beings.)

Deadpool is told that Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) was his universe's Anchor Being, and his death in the movie "Logan" started to make things unravel. Deadpool feels he can save his universe by replacing the dead Wolverine with another one, kidnapped from a different alternate universe. He steals a dimension-hopping widget, and begins looking for a suitable replacement. In an amusing montage, the antihero meets multiple Wolverines, all of them played by Jackman, in the hopes one of them won't try to kill him immediately.

In one alternate universe, Deadpool approaches a Wolverine fixing a motorcycle in a dingy garage, and finds that he is played not by Hugh Jackman, but by British actor Henry Cavill. Fans of superhero cinema might know Cavill best from playing Superman in the now-dead DC Extended Universe, and Deadpool, being aware that he is in a movie, addresses this Wolverine as Henry Cavill. He even calls him "Cavillrine."

In a recent interview with Variety, Levy said Cavill was happy to provide a quick cameo, and said that the actor appeared for two simple reasons: One, the appearance was just playful fun, and two, it was amusing to skip from DC to Marvel.