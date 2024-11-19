Henry Cavill's Favorite Movie (And Actor) Of All Time

These days Russell Crowe is known for making a worrying amount of exorcism movies, but back when a young Henry Cavill was eyeing a Hollywood career, he was better known as the star of such unimpeachable modern classics as Ridley Scott's 2000 epic "Gladiator." It's not all that surprising, then, that Crowe is Cavill's favorite actor, as the Brit would have been an impressionable 16 when "Gladiator" — his favorite film — debuted. Speaking to GQ back in 2013, Cavill confirmed that the New Zealand-born star was and is his favorite performer, and told a remarkable story of how he met his idol prior to becoming an actor.

At 16, Cavill was attending Stowe School in Buckinghamshire, where Crowe was shooting his film "Proof of Life," shortly after "Gladiator" had bowed. Cavill was one of many students who were asked to be extras, and perhaps utilizing that same drive that propelled his acting career, seized his opportunity to talk to Crowe while his peers stood in silence. The actor told GQ, "I thought, we kind of look ridiculous, standing there, looking over at this famous actor. And I want to be an actor. So I thought I may as well go over and ask this guy about it."

After approaching Crowe and introducing himself, Cavill asked the star what his dream job was really like, with Crowe giving him a well-rounded summary of the ups and downs of being an actor. Before the pair parted, however, Crowe added, "But if you want to go for it, then really go for it. Commit."

After that, Cavill recalled how other students began mobbing his idol for autographs, prompting the young student to shepherd Crowe through the mob. "Because I thought," said Cavill, "the last thing you want is to be asked for autographs." After this, Cavill received a package from Crowe, which included some Jersey sweets (as a nod to Cavill's Jersey heritage), a jar of Vegemite, a CD of Crowe's band 30 Odd Foot Of Grunts, and a picture of Crowe as Maximus in "Gladiator." The photo also featured a message from the actor, which read: "Dear Henry, a journey of 1,000 miles begins in a single step. Russell." As of 2013, Cavill had still not opened the package fully, and kept it in his bedroom for luck.