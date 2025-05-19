The 15 Best Gothic Horror Movies, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While the term gothic was originally created in reference to architectural styles involving ornate designs and arches, it has since grown to find application with the entertainment arts and beyond. From romance novels to fashion, the term adds a suggestion of a darkly atmospheric touch, and that's especially apparent when it comes to gothic horror films.

Traditionally, a gothic horror movie unfolds in an old, decaying locale like a spooky old house or decrepit castle. Isolation is another key factor with locations that are geographically remote or cut off due to other circumstances, but that isolation can also apply directly to characters who are alone either literally or figuratively. Supernatural threats are common, but oftentimes merely the suspicion of something unnatural is enough. Stark contrasts are often present, and our narrators' beliefs may not always be reliable. There are numerous smaller elements that can come into play with gothic horror, but the remaining big one involves the weight and intrusion of the past into the present.

Given the broad range of factors that define gothic horror — as well as the existence of smaller subgenres like Southern gothic and urban gothic — it's likely that no two "best of" lists celebrating these films will look identical. Still, the 15 movies below are among the best gothic horror films, and all of them are worth watching.

