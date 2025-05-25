10 Best Amanda Bynes Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

Long before she starred in "Sydney White," Nickelodeon had already turned Amanda Bynes into a powerhouse on the small screen. Her collaborations with producer Dan Schneider had resulted in major hits for the children's network, raising both of their profiles enough that competitors had begun to notice. This is all to say, it was somewhat shocking when Bynes' first and only marquee Nick show (which we'll discuss much further down this list) was abruptly ended despite solid ratings, only for Schneider and Bynes to immediately team up for a sitcom over at The WB in 2002.

For our younger fans, this channel was Warner Bros.' predecessor to The CW, and was the home of such teen classics as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Supernatural," the DC Comics Superman drama "Smallville," and, of course, "Dawson's Creek," a series which had ironically been parodied by Schneider and Bynes many times at this point. The WB's target demographic skewed older than Nickelodeon's — think 15-18 as opposed to 12-14 for Nick's teen comedies. This gave them the freedom to create a more age-appropriate show for Bynes that asserted herself as a serious young talent.

"What I Like About You" is like any New York lifestyle sitcom, its premise being that Bynes' Holly must turn herself into a sophisticated metropolitan young adult in order for her to live with her older sister (Jennie Garth of "Beverly Hills, 90210"). Unless you're a superfan of the actor, there probably isn't much you'll get out of watching it now, as it's a safe, middle-of-the-road echo of late-'90s programming that has little to offer beyond nostalgia. That said, in later seasons, Bynes does present herself as a credible, grounded sitcom star — an interesting mix of Jennifer Aniston's off-beat "Friends" confidence and the fearlessly humiliating physical comedy Julia Louis-Dreyfus would embrace on "Seinfeld."

