Tulsa King Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
Sylvester Stallone might have a new title as President Trump's "special ambassador to Hollywood," but he's still sitting on the throne as the "Tulsa King." Yes, the Paramount+ juggernaut, one in a long line of Taylor Sheridan produced series, will be returning for a third season.
It makes sense that actor turned prolific TV creative has been able to create so many of these shows (considering he wrote the "Tulsa King" pilot in less than 24 hours), and yet, despite the quick script, some say "Tulsa King" may be Sheridan's best work (or at least the most entertaining of the bunch). The tale of Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone) and rise from exiled New York mafia soldier to kingpin of Tulsa, Oklahoma has produced some of the funniest, strangest characters in the entire Sheridan universe. It has also helped turn the show into a hit for Paramount+, which has stood on the shoulders of Sheridan and "Star Trek" to keep up in the war of the streaming services.
In the first two seasons, The General took over Tulsa's legal pot business, faced off against biker gangs and the Chinese triad, and stood his ground in the court of law. So, what happens next? Here's everything we know so far.
Who is in the cast of Tulsa King season 3?
Led by Sylvester Stallone in his first television role, "Tulsa King" has a cast of TV veterans. Among those returning for season 3 are "Silicon Valley" alum Martin Starr, "I'm Sorry" creator Andrea Savage, Domenick Lombardozzi (aka Herc from "The Wire"), "A Complete Unknown" veteran Garrett Hedlund, the always dependable villain actor Neal McDonough, and Frank Grillo, the heir-apparent to Stallone's action star days.
But it's not all familiar faces: The T-100 himself, Robert Patrick, will be joining "Tulsa King" as a series regular in season 3 (coming off his turn as the big bad in "Reacher" season 2). Patrick will be playing Jeremiah Dunmire, a businessman in the liquor industry, which puts him at odds with Dwight's legal weed empire. By his side is Beau Knapp, who Paramount+ regulars will recognize from "SEAL Team", playing Jeremiah's trust fund nepo baby (who is sure to be well adjusted and easy to work with).
Rounding out the cast are Bella Heathcote, playing the daughter of a local distillery owner, and veteran actor James Russo as Quite Ray Renzetti, a mob boss back in New York.
Who is writing Tulsa King season 3?
While Taylor Sheridan might have created an empire by writing every episode of "Yellowstone," "Tulsa King" seasons 1 and 2 were primarily a collaboration between Sheridan, Stallone, and a pair of co-showrunners: "Boardwalk Empire" creator Terence Winter and "Weeds" director Craig Zisk.
However, it appears that season 3 is shaking things up by having executive producer Dave Erickson take over as the sole showrunner for season 3 (as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter). While Erickson did not write for "Tulsa King" seasons 1 or 2, he did previously serve as the showrunner on the Sheridan series "Mayor of Kingstown" (starring Jeremy Renner). He also co-created AMC's "Walking Dead" spin-off show "Fear the Walking Dead," in addition to writing several episodes of "Sons of Anarchy."
For now, though, there are no updates on the potential "Tulsa King" spin-off set in New Orleans that Winter talked about in the lead-up to season 2.
Where is Tulsa King season 3 being filmed?
In a world where so many films and TV shows are shot overseas, "Tulsa King" is filmed on location in Oklahoma, with additional photography in Atlanta, Georgia. And, of course, as hard as the New York mob bosses tried to run Dwight "The General" out of New York City, a sneak peak shared by Stallone on his Instagram promised a return to the Big Apple. "Thankful to be shooting a scene of TULSA KING in NYC today," the star wrote, posting a photo of himself smoking a cigar outside Mulberry Street Cigar Bar.
This isn't the first Sheridan show to be filmed on location: "Landman," his newest series, was filmed throughout Texas, from the oil fields to Texas Christian University and the Fort Worth Petroleum Club. Shooting on location provides films and TV series with a sense of authenticity that cannot be replicated when shooting on a green screen or another country, and it's part of the magic alchemy that has turned Sheridan into such a TV powerhouse. After all, you can't host a "cowboy bootcamp" in Toronto.
When will Tulsa King season 3 be released?
There is no word yet on when season 3 will premiere. However, you can still get your Taylor Sheridan fix on Paramount+: "1923," which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is particularly powerful. The prequel to "Yellowstone" tackles aspects of American history that often get swept under the rug (like the abusive boarding schools that Indigenous Americans were forced to attend). This is, of course, the second "Yellowstone" prequel to explore the complicated Dutton family tree after "1883," which is likewise streaming on Paramount+.
You can also catch up with Sheridan's newest series "Landman." The show has already been renewed for a second season and is very successful on the platform, as has been noted by its star, Billy Bob Thornton.
Finally, if you're simply in the mood for more Stallone, you could even watch (or rewatch) all of the Rocky Balboa films. And if you want to see a Stallone vehicle that might have flown under your radar, you can check out the surprise streaming hit "Samaritan" on Tubi. Meanwhile, "Tulsa King" seasons 1 and 2 remains available to stream on Paramount+.