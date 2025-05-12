Tulsa King Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Sylvester Stallone might have a new title as President Trump's "special ambassador to Hollywood," but he's still sitting on the throne as the "Tulsa King." Yes, the Paramount+ juggernaut, one in a long line of Taylor Sheridan produced series, will be returning for a third season.

It makes sense that actor turned prolific TV creative has been able to create so many of these shows (considering he wrote the "Tulsa King" pilot in less than 24 hours), and yet, despite the quick script, some say "Tulsa King" may be Sheridan's best work (or at least the most entertaining of the bunch). The tale of Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone) and rise from exiled New York mafia soldier to kingpin of Tulsa, Oklahoma has produced some of the funniest, strangest characters in the entire Sheridan universe. It has also helped turn the show into a hit for Paramount+, which has stood on the shoulders of Sheridan and "Star Trek" to keep up in the war of the streaming services.

In the first two seasons, The General took over Tulsa's legal pot business, faced off against biker gangs and the Chinese triad, and stood his ground in the court of law. So, what happens next? Here's everything we know so far.

