Where Is Taylor Sheridan's Landman Filmed? Every Major Location Explained
Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" is the series Stephen King hates himself for liking, so the show must be doing something right for one of the world's greatest storytellers to (begrudgingly) praise it. In the show, Billy Bob Thornton plays Tommy Norris, a fixer for a West Texas oil company who must grapple with businessmen, the Cartel, politicians, and tumultuous family drama in his everyday life. Things get messy, and Tommy has to clean it up.
While King regrets enjoying the show, the truth is that "Landman" is one of Sheridan's best series to date, with the drama doing for the oil industry what "Yellowstone" does for ranching. Sure, there are heightened soap opera elements, but "Landman" is also pretty authentic thanks to its Texas-based locations and respect shown toward the industry it portrays on the screen.
The story of "Landman" takes place in West Texas, but Sheridan and the gang primarily visited the north — Fort Worth to be exact — to substitute for that corner of the state. Still, Fort Worth is a suitable stand-in as the city was at the heart of the 20th century oil boom, and continues to have an influential presence within the industry. What's more, the city has a diverse range of spots that are suitable for "Landman's" sensibilities, so let's explore the areas where the Paramount+ drama was filmed.
Landman features a real Landmen headquarters
"Landman" balances its more outlandish elements with a sense of authenticity. This includes scenes with everyday oil-rig workers doing their jobs in the scorching Texas heat, highlighting the efforts of the industry's blue collar employees who make up its backbone.
However, the show also sheds light on the corporate and legal sides of the profession, with scenes of this ilk taking place in the boardrooms of Fort Worth's American Association of Professional Landmen headquarters. The American Association of Professional Landmen was founded in the 1950s to represent the interests of oil workers and people involved in other related industries across the United States, and it's still going strong to this day. On "Landman," the location houses the fiery meeting between Tommy Norris, lawyer Rebecca Falcone (Kayla Wallace), and an insurance company employee in episode 4, "The Sting of Second Chances."
The organization's headquarters can be found on Fort Worth's Fournier Street, in a building that looks quite like an old aircraft hangar. Most "Landman" viewers might watch these scenes and see a fancy office building, but oil experts will undoubtedly appreciate the show incorporating one of the industry's most important locations into the mix.
Landman visits the Fort Worth Petroleum Club
As the big boss of M-Tex Oil, Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) is one of the elite members of the industry on "Landman." As such, he's sometimes found fraternizing with other important business people, which sees them visit the Petroleum Club of Fort Worth. The location crops up in season 1 episode 5, "Where Is Home," showing Monty and his peers discussing issues pertaining to regulation and energy consumption before he tells them to shut the F up.
The Petroleum Club of Fort Worth formed in 1953 as an organization for representatives of the city's oil industry to discuss their mutual interests. Over time, though, the group welcomed people from other industries across America, but it's particularly popular with people in the energy and oil fields.
While the organization initially got together to find common ground in the business world, the group is also an elite social club that offers everything from fine dining to weddings. Still, it's a significant and historic part of the oil industry, so using it for a "Landman" setting makes sense.
The Texas Christian University appears in Landman
Monty Miller is a ruthless tycoon on "Landman," but he's also a loving family man. Outside of work, he can be spotted attending his daughter's track races at the Texas Christian University, which is also located in Fort Worth, and he's willing to put his employees on hold during calls to watch her compete for the prize.
Adding to the authenticity is the fact that Taylor Sheridan's series features real students from the university, primarily as athletes and extras. Season 1's track scenes center around athletes from a variety of American universities, but they all attend the same academic institution in the real world, which apparently led to some laughs for the college's alumni on the set.
What's more, Sheridan's people allowed the extras to shadow the "Landman" crew in an effort to gain experience about the entertainment industry. Overall, it seems that filming at the Texas Christian University has been a win-win situation for everyone involved in these sequences.
A memorable Landman scene takes place in Ratliff Stadium
"Landman" sees Tommy Norris forced to contend with dangerous criminals and cutthroat businessmen, but his daughter, Ainsley (Michelle Randolph), causes him the most stress at times. This is evident in the season 1 premiere, where he attends a football game and sees Ainsley's jerk boyfriend grabbing her butt, resulting in the protective dad having a foul-mouthed meltdown in front of some cheerleaders.
If you can look past the dramatic nature of the scene, though, you might recognize the venue as the Ratliff Stadium in Odessa, Texas. The stadium is the home of the city's two main high school football teams, Odessa and Permian. However, film fans might remember it as one of the main settings in 2004's "Friday Night Lights," which, to paraphrase "Riverdale," chronicles the triumphs and defeats, the epic highs and lows of high school football.
"Landman" might be a drama about the oil industry, but you can't set a show in Texas without throwing a pigskin into the mix. And if you're going to shoot a football scene, you can do a lot worse than having it take place in this stadium.