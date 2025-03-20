Where Is Taylor Sheridan's Landman Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" is the series Stephen King hates himself for liking, so the show must be doing something right for one of the world's greatest storytellers to (begrudgingly) praise it. In the show, Billy Bob Thornton plays Tommy Norris, a fixer for a West Texas oil company who must grapple with businessmen, the Cartel, politicians, and tumultuous family drama in his everyday life. Things get messy, and Tommy has to clean it up.

While King regrets enjoying the show, the truth is that "Landman" is one of Sheridan's best series to date, with the drama doing for the oil industry what "Yellowstone" does for ranching. Sure, there are heightened soap opera elements, but "Landman" is also pretty authentic thanks to its Texas-based locations and respect shown toward the industry it portrays on the screen.

The story of "Landman" takes place in West Texas, but Sheridan and the gang primarily visited the north — Fort Worth to be exact — to substitute for that corner of the state. Still, Fort Worth is a suitable stand-in as the city was at the heart of the 20th century oil boom, and continues to have an influential presence within the industry. What's more, the city has a diverse range of spots that are suitable for "Landman's" sensibilities, so let's explore the areas where the Paramount+ drama was filmed.