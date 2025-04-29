The Wild, Complete Story Behind Kevin Smith Reclaiming Dogma For Re-Release

Kevin Smith will always be known best as the kid from New Jersey who made a little low-budget, black and white movie called "Clerks" that launched an unlikely career. Smith's filmography has its ups and downs over the years, but his 1999 religious comedy "Dogma" about an abortion clinic worker who is called upon to save humanity from two renegade angels has increasingly been looked upon as one of his better directorial efforts.

Smith is taking the movie out on tour as we speak at theaters across the country ahead of a full theatrical re-release this summer. For years, "Dogma" was unavailable to even rent or stream because the rights were tied up by former Miramax head and disgraced executive Harvey Weinstein. So, how did the rights to this film finally get sorted out? The story is pretty wild.

/Film's Ethan Anderton recently attended a screening of "Dogma" with a Q&A by Smith where he broke the whole thing down. "[Weinstein] was told by Disney, 'Don't make that movie, don't make that Dogma movie.' And they were like, 'We won't,' and then we did." Disney was none too pleased with this, as religious groups were up in arms over the film. At the time, Miramax was owned by Disney. The solution? Harvey & Bob Weinstein bought it themselves, self-distributed it in theaters, then sold off the home video rights.

Harvey Weinstein originally called Smith to talk about a follow-up to "Dogma" just before the bombshell allegations of sexual misconduct against him dropped in late 2017. Weinstein feigned interest in reviving "Dogma" with a re-release or a sequel, but he was merely seeing if Smith was one of the sources who spoke out against him. "It wasn't even an authentic call, it wasn't even like 'I want to put out Dogma,' he was just feeling me out to see if I had ratted on him or something," Smith said.

Weinstein is now a convicted felon and is spending the rest of his life in prison. Given his troubles, Smith thought maybe, just maybe, he could get the rights to "Dogma" back. It didn't exactly pan out. Per Smith...