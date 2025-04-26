The Pitt Creator Reveals Two Cut Storylines That Could Be Revived For Season 2

Gemmill said that he's willing to do "The Pitt" for as long as Max will let him, because "the great thing about doing a show that's set in the emergency department is every day, 100 new stories come in." There are quite a few different cases just in the first season, so he's definitely on to something (and his time on "ER" means he has some experience with the subject). Some ideas didn't make it on screen because the scripts were running too long, and they sound pretty interesting:

Advertisement

"We didn't do an Ozempic story that we had talked about. We didn't do some things about immigration, which we didn't get into. It's really about picking and choosing what we want to tell and what we think is going to have the most impact. So, there's lots of things for us to go back to, and some will make their way this year and some will get put in and then get punted down the line. It's just the way that is."

Both of these sound like pretty timely topics, but they're sure to still be relevant by the time season 2 comes around, if they don't end up hitting the cutting room floor again. Honestly it would be amazing to see "The Pitt" tackle both of these topics because it has handled its more politically charged elements with heart and grace, and it could potentially help open and even change minds, so hopefully Wyle and some of the other returning cast can help deliver some important messages to otherwise hesitant audiences.

Advertisement