15 Actors Who Became Unrecognizable For Their Roles

John Hurt's performance in David Lynch's "The Elephant Man" (1980) earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, and the film ultimately paved the way for the Best Makeup award. The character of John Merrick was based on Joseph Carey Merrick, a real-life English artist with a unique physical disability that landed him in a freak show in the 1880s.

Advertisement

Hurt rose to fame in the 1970s, so his face was recognizable by the time he was cast in the film. Lynch attempted to design the makeup himself, which caused some drama on set and led to Anthony Hopkins trying to get him fired. Lynch ended up conceding the job to Christopher Tucker, the makeup artist known for creating prosthetics featured in the cantina scene in "Star Wars." Tucker would go on be recognized for films such as "Quest for Fire" (1981) and The Company of Wolves" (1985) but never won awards for "The Elephant Man."

In fact, the Academy received so many complaints about the lack of recognition for Tucker's work in "The Elephant Man" that the Best Makeup category was added to the Oscars the following year. The first prize went to Rick Baker for "An American Werewolf in London," but it was Tucker's work that changed the way makeup artists are viewed in Hollywood.

Advertisement