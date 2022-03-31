Why Anthony Hopkins Tried To Get David Lynch Fired From Elephant Man

David Lynch's first feature film "Eraserhead" took five years to make. Inspired by stories by Franz Kafka and Nikolai Gogol, "Eraserhead" was a dark and surreal odyssey that was certainly not destined for mainstream success. It wasn't until the film started playing as a regular Friday midnight show at the Nuart Theater in Los Angeles that interest began to grow. Eventually, after driving past the theater for years, viewers would finally let curiosity get the better of them and they would buy a ticket. David Lynch even once filmed a thank you letter to the Nuart.

One "Eraserhead" enthusiast was comedy legend Mel Brooks, who was blown away by Lynch's style and surreality. In the late '70s, while "Eraserhead" was still gaining momentum, Brooks offered "The Elephant Man" to Lynch, and Lynch accepted. Brooks slyly took his own name off "The Elephant Man," as he knew the phrase "Mel Brooks presents" might lead people to believe they were seeing a comedy. It was released as a Brooksfilms Release. Although Lynch had only made one feature film before, and it was made at his own pace with complete creative control, Brooks had total faith in him to make a biography of Joseph Merrick, a famed circus sideshow performer who had been underestimated his whole life, and who — once given an opportunity to talk to a British doctor — revealed himself to be quiet, thoughtful, well-read, and a lover of the theater.

One person who did not have faith in Lynch was Anthony Hopkins, who played the role of Dr. Frederick Treves, the man who discovered Joseph Merrick (changed to John for the movie) and who would eventually bond with him. Hopkins once gave Mel Brooks a call to have a few words.