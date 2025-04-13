An Emotional Lance Barber Had His Young Sheldon Funeral Plans Ruined

Actor Lance Barber can be a little bit of a prankster. The performer, who portrays not only the absolutely deranged dad Bill Ponderosa on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" but also the heartwarming patriarch of the Cooper clan on "Young Sheldon," had planned on playing some pranks on his castmates during one of the saddest scenes on "Young Sheldon" — his character George Sr.'s funeral.

"Young Sheldon" is quite a bit different from its source series, "The Big Bang Theory," eschewing the multi-cam format and live laughter for something a bit more personal and dramatic, but that didn't always stop the cast from cutting up on set. When it came to the funeral, however, Barber's plans for pranks were cut short by his own emotional reaction to the scene itself.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Barber revealed that initially he had all kinds of silly plans to make his co-stars crack up during the heart-wrenching scene, complete with some potentially giggle-inducing props. In the end, however, he just couldn't do it because he was far too emotional about pretending to be a dead guy.

