Why George Cooper's Young Sheldon Funeral Episode Had To Be Re-Edited

Sometimes a TV show starts to change throughout its run, morphing into something new as the writers and producers get a handle on what works best for the characters and story. The most obvious and common changes are often to a show's tone, as initial ideas are either softened or sharpened and things get more complex. Just look at the brilliant political satire "Veep," which starts as a vulgar dark comedy but eventually becomes depressingly real in its satire, with a final season that's pretty much pitch-black. The hit CBS comedy "Young Sheldon" had a little bit lighter of a transformation, but it was no less dramatic. Already wildly different from its predecessor, "The Big Bang Theory," by simple means of using a single-camera format with no studio audience, "Young Sheldon" transformed even further throughout its seven-season run to become a heartfelt family dramedy.

In the show's later seasons, series showrunners Steven Molaro and Steve Holland combined drama and comedy in just the right amounts to make a show that had as many truly heartfelt moments as it had hilarious ones, although there was one episode where they really had to change things up a bit. In the series' penultimate episode, "Funeral," the Cooper family patriarch, George Sr. (Lance Barber) is being memorialized, and the jokes are nowhere to be found. That's intentional, but it's the result of some re-edits the creators felt were needed to really make the episode sing.