10 Best Joey King Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

For as many films and television shows Joey King lends her time to, she doesn't get enough credit for how much of herself she pours into each one. Her hard work is best exemplified by films like the 2022 Hulu film "The Princess," a fantasy action flick best summed up as "Rapunzel meets 'The Raid.'" King stars as the titular royal who kills her way through a castle of baddies to subvert the vile plots of a despotic usurper (played by Dominic Cooper).

/Film spoke to King in 2022 about what it was like to not only star in "The Princess" but serve as one of its executive producers. Though she had previously been on the production teams for some of her projects at Netflix, she described this experience as unique for her in that she felt more integral to the decision-making processes than she had before. The increased responsibility made "The Princess" the ultimate challenge for the actor, as it would require 100% of her capabilities creatively and physically. King said:

"I had never fought like this before. I'd never done this kind of training before. So to be able to feel nervous, but also feel like I'm in a safe space because I have a say in how things will turn out in the end, was really amazing. And I'm just so proud of how it turned out. I loved being able to have that other hat of executive producer on this one, because I feel like I got to get to know my character in this story in a deeper way than I maybe would've ever gotten the opportunity to."

When we later caught up with director Le-Van Kiet, he praised King's dedication to the project, saying the film was lucky to have a star and producer so committed to what "The Princess" aspired to be.