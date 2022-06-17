The Princess Director Le-Van Kiet On Long Takes And Breathless Action [Interview]

"The Princess" is another first for you, I believe. Not your first action film, of course, because we all remember "Furie" and how good that was. But this is your first medieval action fantasy film. How was it?

Yeah, it was a blast. And it was scary. On the surface it's like, "Wait, what? From 'Furie' and you're doing an action medieval [film]?" And so I was scratching my head myself. I was kind of asking the producers, "Are you sure you got the right guy?" But I think, having read the script and talking about why this movie needs to exist, it's not the material things. It's basically the heart of the character.

Got it.

The imagery of this young woman who matures in one day, and are we going to be with her and appreciate the movie by the end? That's what really drives me to do this movie. And then everything else is just design and just this genre stuff that just makes it fun.

Right. Speaking of fun, the fight sequences, they're a high point. And I noticed that you opted for extended takes or, at the very least, just minimal editing. Was that a conscious creative decision?

That was something I was pushing for right at the beginning. But there were a lot of bumps on the road because one is, when you're trying to push for that, your lead has to be good to do that. But that wasn't something that I was pushing on Joey for at all, because we just didn't know what kind of level she was ready for. But that has always been at the back of my mind — that's the kind of movie I wanted to make.

It's a huge luck of the draw, and also just the commitment that she puts into this movie, that she actually can do it. And we were very happy by the time we were shooting that we did what we targeted for, [which] was this breathless type of action that you're with her. You're not taken out of the fight from cuts and manipulation. That was just a very pleasant thing to do.

I chatted with Joey earlier, but I didn't get to say how adept she was with those weapons, and with martial arts in general. Let's elaborate on that a little bit — you said it was lucky Joey could do it.

Joey's been on sets all of her life, and so that helped her out in terms of the filmmaking mechanics. And so obviously, we couldn't expect her to be a black belt martial artist within two months or something like that! We've worked with actors and actresses that are new before, so we knew just the right things to teach her and choreo[graph] with her.

The action team is a big team. It takes a village to do this. It takes everybody's expertise, and so they're the best at what they do. We work with the same guys that we did "Furie" with, and Veronica coming in there and giving Joey some pointers and things like that just made it just the best situation for Joey to succeed. But in the end, she has to do it. She has to take that risk to be in the middle of these things that are very dangerous.