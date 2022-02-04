The In Between Stars Joey King, Kyle Allen, And Celeste O'Connor On Life And Love After Death [Interview]

In the new Paramount+ film "The In Between," high school student Tessa (Joey King) keeps very much to herself after devastating family losses. One day she has a chance encounter with the gorgeous senior from another town, Skylar (Kyle Allen), and finally begins to let someone into her heart. The happiness she finds with him is stolen too soon when an accident takes his life. When Tessa begins to receive messages from the afterlife, she and her best friend Shannon (Celeste O'Connor) try to see if there can be a final goodbye between the pair, to see if love really does last forever.

I spoke to King, Allen, and O'Connor about their thoughts on their characters, the film, and if there is anything like the "in between," the liminal space where the newly departed remain for a while.

King talked about what drew her to Tessa as a character, a role that was written with her in mind.

"I loved her personality. I loved her spirit. I loved her drive," King said. "But one thing I loved about her was the journey she went on from, healing from family trauma, being really closed off to love, having a lot in her past to go through and being scared initially of falling in love with this super amazing guy. And she knew he was amazing and she was still scared. And just watching her go through that journey of being able to open herself up and be vulnerable. It was a beautiful thing to see. And I loved how relatable it is for a lot of people."