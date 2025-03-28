"Blink Twice," the directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz, is a 2024' psychological thriller involving a group of people invited to a remote island as the unwitting participants of something sinister. The movie plays on class division, notably with the rich and powerful preying on the less financially privileged for their own twisted amusement. "Blink Twice" also features commentary on racial and sexual power dynamics, as sharply written as it is brutally suspenseful. This movie comes from a longer tradition of intrigue and deceit, often revolving around enigmatic male figures keeping dark secrets from their romantic partners.

Whether it's the French fairy tale Bluebeard or contemporary thrillers, "Blink Twice" follows an enduring narrative archetype while making it its own. With that in mind, there are countless movies to check out if you're looking for more thrillers after "Blink Twice" kept you at the edge of your seat.

Here are the 15 best movies like "Blink Twice" to watch next for what's sure to be a tense viewing experience.