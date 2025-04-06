12 Best TV Shows Like The Office

The sitcom has been around since the earliest days of television, when Lucille Ball, Dick Van Dyke, and Mary Tyler Moore ruled the airwaves. In 2015, there's countless more channels that existed in those days, but even with an endless amount of content to watch at any given moment, many viewers always find themselves drawn back to one particular modern classic: "The Office."

"The Office" originated in the UK, created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant and starring the former as the insensitive GM of a paper company. The mockumentary sitcom was adapted for American audiences on NBC in 2005, swapping out Gervais for Steve Carell, then known for his work on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart." The show also boasted a supporting cast including future Hollywood icons like John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, and Mindy Kaling.

Not every season of "The Office" has been its best, but the show's lovable characters and talented writing staff maintain its replay value, even over a decade after its finale aired. While a spin-off, titled "The Paper," is set for NBC's streaming service Peacock in the near future, many diehard "The Office" fans may not have seen plenty of incredible TV comedies (and some dramas) similar to "The Office." These 12 shows are must-watches for any fan of "The Office."

