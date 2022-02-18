Space Force Season 2: VR With John Malkovich, Trying Not To Mention Jim And Pam, And More [Interview]

The last season dropped back in May 2020, so you might need a refresher on what has happened with the characters. Newsome gave us a good recap, though she said, laughing, that it was stressful to do and that she was "sweating buckets." She said, "So season 1 ended with, I went to the moon. Maggie [Lisa Kudrow] broke out of jail, General Naird [was] breaking some rules, putting his career on the line to save those of us on the moon. Then in between, I think what we don't see is how we got those astronauts home. So in the first episode, we're playing catch up. We're learning how we got all of us home and we're really setting the table for this new administration that's come in, that's trying to decide whether or not Space Force is worth it, worth the cost, worth doing it all, so we're trying to prove ourselves very much so in this next season."

One of the funniest episodes this season (and my personal favorite) was written by Jimmy O. Yang, who plays Chan. In the third episode of season 2, General Naird and the gang are meeting with the Chinese space administration and one of the astronauts that Angela came back with. Not only is Chan jealous, but let's just say relations are strained. The episode involves a drunk General Naird, a sculpture of questionable taste, and some pretty hefty egos. Yang said he got to be in the writers' room for the full 24 weeks.

"I could only have done that because it was a planned pandemic, so just a little silver lining to it," he laughed. "I was able to take this basically masterclass with Greg Daniels and Steve Carell in the writers' room every day ... It's a dream come true to write for this cast and to see everyone have a great time. And of course, writing on the show really informed me as an actor, too. I was very familiar with everyone's story and arc, so it's a tremendous experience. I would love to keep doing it."

Someone please let him keep doing it, okay?