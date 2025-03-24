The Correct Order To Watch The Law & Order Shows

The joke remains true: if you check into a motel anywhere in America, you can turn on the television and, in no more than three clicks, find a channel that is live-broadcasting an episode of "Law & Order."

More than any other TV show, Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" is an institution, providing more episodes of scripted, primetime TV than any other series to date. It pales in comparison to most daily American soap operas, and falls well behind the Indian farm report "Krishi Darshan," as well as the long-long-running German children's show "Unser Sandmännchen," but "Law & Order" is certainly up there, having produced about 1,383 episodes over 67 seasons of TV.

As of this writing, the extant "Law & Order" shows were released in the following order:

"Law & Order" (1990 – 2010, 2022 – present)

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (1999 – present)

"Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2001 – 2011)

"Law & Order: Trial By Jury" (2004 – 2005)

"Conviction" (2006)

"Law & Order: LA" (2010 – 2011)

"Law & Order: True Crime: The Menendez Murders (2017)

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" (2021 – present)

This list doesn't include the 1998 "Law & Order" spinoff TV movie "Exiled," nor the many international counterparts that have been developed and broadcast overseas. There is also France's "Paris Enquêtes Criminelles" (2007 – 2008), Russia's "Law & Order: Division of Field Investigation" (2007 – 2011) and its spinoff, also called "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2007 – 2011). England made "Law & Order: UK" (2009 – 2014), and Canada made "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" (2024 – present). The above list also doesn't include 2002's "Crime & Punishment," an unscripted courtroom documentary show that was only vaguely connected to the "Law & Order" brand.

But even with these limitations in place, that's a LOT of "Law & Order." Let's get them into (law and) order.