Andre Braugher's Best TV Series Will Soon Be Streaming For The First Time

The peak television renaissance didn't happen overnight. A decade prior to the epochal debut of "The Sopranos" on HBO, series as disparate in their aims as "The Simpsons," "Twin Peaks" and "The Larry Sanders Show" were challenging the industry's notions of what the broadcast medium could accomplish. Dramatic story arcs began to stretch out over a season or longer, while sitcoms got edgier and less hidebound to the multi-camera format. These successes emboldened major filmmakers to try their hand at episodic TV, which didn't always pan out. But it was always thrilling to see great artists romp about in a medium Hollywood once considered beneath them.

Of these efforts, it's possible none had a greater influence on the peak era than NBC's "Homicide: Life on the Street." When Baltimore Sun reporter David Simon began shopping his book "Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets," an account of his time spent following one of the city's most overworked homicide units, to producers, he envisioned a big-screen crime flick directed by Academy Award-winner Barry Levinson (who'd just completed his Charm City trilogy of "Diner," "Tin Men," and "Avalon"). Levinson loved Simon's book, but felt the material would best be served as a (hopefully) long-running television series. There was just too much detail and too many characters to squeeze into even a three-hour epic.

So, Levinson teamed up with "Quiz Show" screenwriter Paul Attansio (who received a much-disputed "created by" credit), Tom Fontana, and James Yoshimura to bring Simon's true-crime tome to television. "Homicide: Life on the Street" was never a ratings juggernaut, but it lasted for seven critically acclaimed seasons and turned the late, great Andre Braugher into a star. And now, after a torturously long wait, it is finally coming to streaming.