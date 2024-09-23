The Best Menendez Brothers Documentaries To Watch After Netflix's Monsters

This article contains discussions of sexual assault.

Ryan Murphy's latest entry in his "Monsters" anthology series, "The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" — a series which began in 2022 with Evan Peters as infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer — focuses on Erik and Lyle Menendez (Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez), two brothers accused and subsequently convicted of killing their parents José and Kitty Menendez (Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny) in the late 1980s. Unsurprisingly, it's already courting controversy the way Murphy portrays the siblings and their family dynamic.

This happened with the "Monster" season focusing on Dahmer as well, with relatives of the real-life killer's victims saying the series "retraumatized" them and more or less glamorized Dahmer himself, so it's not entirely surprising that Murphy's often sensational approach to real stories is making waves again. Adapting a true crime story is absolutely a tricky thing to do, but still, audiences who watched "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" might want to look into the real story and watch a more grounded version of this truly astounding tale.

Luckily, there are a handful of documentaries that feature interviews with people close to the Menendez family — and even one that features Erik himself – that pair perfectly with "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story." Here are three you should check out, but be aware that they're pretty disturbing.