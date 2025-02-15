Why Christopher Meloni Left Law & Order: SVU (Only To Come Back)

As of this writing, there have been approximately 900,000 episodes of TV to have come out of Dick Wolf's long-running "Law & Order" franchise.

In actuality, that number is closer to 1,400, but that's still nothing to sneeze at. The original "Law & Order" debuted in 1990, and it quickly became one of the most celebrated crime shows on television. After a few years, it also became one of America's most reliable comfort-watches, providing miniature grit-covered criminal melodramas that could be easily consumed in four-to-five-hour binge-watching blocks. "Law & Order," along with its many spinoffs, were all rigidly and predictably structured (the "Law" portion took the show's first half-hour, while the "Order" was reserved for the back end), letting audiences relax over the sight of dead bodies.

Characters rotated out of the "Law & Order" shows regularly. There were certainly long-standing fan favorites (Jerry Orbach, Sam Waterston, and Mariska Hargitay remain the franchise's champions), but the real main character of "Law & Order" was the criminal justice system itself. In the world of "Law & Order," cops were hard-working and devoted civil servants who cared about justice, and the district attorneys had an unflagging devotion to the truth. The individual characters didn't matter as much as the system. "Law & Order" has a realistic, handheld style, but presented a comforting fantasy: that the criminal justice system works the way it ought to.

That said, many fans were upset when Christopher Meloni stopped playing Detective Elliot Stabler on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," the sex-crimes-focused L&O spinoff. Meloni played Stabler on the show's first 12 seasons, serving as a hot-headed balance to Hargitay's Detective Benson. He left after the 12th season, however, and wouldn't return until a special episode of the show's 22nd season. And by then, he was headlining a new series entirely: "Law & Order: Organized Crime."

In 2021, Meloni talked with Men's Health Magazine about his exit, and also why he would eventually return. It turns out that NBC wasn't willing to pay his increased salary.