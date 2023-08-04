Star Trek's Anson Mount Put A Little Shatner Into His Subspace Rhapsody Performance [Exclusive]

If "Star Trek" has abided by any one rule over its 50-plus years of existence, it's this: "Go big or go home." That's the sort of mindset that living in the shadow of "Star Wars" will do to a property, though this approach has been aided more so by the perfect combination of vastly different expectations, the (relatively) looser constraints of television syndication, and the benefits of pioneering sci-fi as a genre that encouraged the writers to go to some seriously wacky places. Time travel, a weird goo monster, and baby Clint Howard barely even scratch the surface of what "Trek" is capable of, but "Strange New Worlds" seems fully intent on shattering the limits of what fans can expect from their favorite franchise.

Hot on the heels of its crossover with "Lower Decks," "Strange New Worlds" has somehow managed to one-up itself with an all-out musical episode, featuring practically the entire cast belting their hearts out in its most exuberant and unabashedly theatre kid-appealing hour yet. As episode director Dermott Downs knew too well, there were many ways this ambitious risk could've fallen flat on its face, but viewers will likely find themselves completely charmed by the heart-on-their-sleeve emotions the Enterprise crew are finally allowed to display. But of all the cast members, Anson Mount in particular had the most trouble fully getting into character as this suddenly-singing version of Captain Christopher Pike.

In an interview with /Film, Downs opened up about the surprising directing note he used to coax Mount out of his shell — by evoking a bit of franchise legend (and /Film contributor) William Shatner.