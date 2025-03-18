Jake Gyllenhaal's Star-Studded Disaster Drama Is Climbing Netflix's Top Charts

While Netflix's slick but empty "The Electric State" has added to an already bleak streaming landscape, Jake Gyllenhaal is having nothing short of a streaming renaissance. Gyllenhaal's creepy sci-fi horror "Life" is a hit on Prime Video at the same time his and Michael Peña's action thriller is crushing it over on Max. Now, yet another Gyllenhaal-led thriller is ascending the Netflix charts, meaning the actor has claimed a spot in the rankings of the biggest streamer in the game at the same time he's dominating rival platforms — though he's had a bit of help with his latest streaming triumph.

2015's "Everest" is a survival thriller based on the real 1996 Mount Everest disaster that saw eight climbers lose their lives while trying to reach the highest point on Earth. The movie follows two expedition groups who are hit by a freak storm on their way to the top of the titular mountain. One of the groups is led by Gyllenhaal's Scott Fischer, while the other is led by Jason Clarke's Rob Hall. But these aren't the only two stars to appear in the film. Josh Brolin, John Hawkes, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Sam Worthington, Keira Knightley, Martin Henderson, and Emily Watson round out a stacked cast, and while the final result isn't the best thing any of them have been a part of, it's a heck of a lot better than something like "The Electric State."

Directed and produced by Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur, who previously directed Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg action comedy "2 Guns," "Everest" was both a critical and commercial success, which you might think would preclude it from the same charts that Kevin Hart managed to top with "Lift." Yet "Everest" is mounting what looks like it could be an impressive ascent up the Netflix rankings.