Watch This Overlooked Sci-Fi Series Instead Of Netflix's The Electric State

Netflix's "The Electric State" isn't very good. By most metrics, it's a complete disaster — a movie so expensive and so devoid of purpose that it honestly defies logic. That's especially true if you've read the book it's based on by Swedish writer and artist Simon Stålenhag.

Stålenhag's books each center on different sci-fi ideas, but the format generally stays the same. They're big books filled with gorgeous digital art of worlds very like our own, but also different. These images are accompanied by one manner or another of prose, telling a linear story or at the very least adding context to the scenes being shown. Where "The Electric State" shows an American landscape devastated by drone warfare and VR addiction, "Tales from the Loop" and "Things from the Flood," Stålenhag's two prior books, follow a Swedish town and the mysterious scientific research facility it holds, as well as the various robotic creations and strange phenomenon seen around the countryside. The subject changes, but the tone and style remain the same across books.

In a vacuum, "The Electric State" is bad, but it's even worse as an adaptation. Stålenhag's work is melancholic, isolating, and hauntingly beautiful, with tons of interesting ideas tied up in his captivating art. "The Electric State" is a movie where Stanley Tucci commits robot genocide so that his dead mother can give him a cannoli.

Fortunately, there's an alternative. Back in 2020, Prime Video adapted Stålenhag's first book, "Tales from the Loop," into an 8-episode series. It's fantastic, and depressingly overlooked, so in the interest of sparing as many people as possible the regret of wasting two hours on Netflix's "Electric State," I highly recommend you check this show out instead.