Jake Gyllenhaal & Michael Peña's 2012 Action Thriller Is Crushing It On Max

Director David Ayer has had a fascinatingly uneven career. The man responsible for writing the standout "Training Day" is also responsible for directing the truly bizarre and critically-panned "Bright." That's not to mention 2016's "Suicide Squad," which was infamously sabotaged by studio meddling (though Ayer has taken the blame for Joker's stupid "damaged" tattoo). Ever since "Suicide Squad," the director has struggled to regain the prestige he'd built with his previous efforts. Though he saw box office success with "The Beekeeper" in 2024, Ayer's best movies are those that take his experience of growing up in disadvantaged neighborhoods of Los Angeles and inject them into taut action thrillers such as "Training Day" or Ayer's best directorial effort: "End of Watch."

The 2012 action thriller, which Ayer also wrote, is basically one-long gripping ride-along with two LAPD officers played by Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña. The pair are consistently and impressively believable as officers Brian Taylor and Mike Zavala, respectively — as are the South Central Los Angeles environs they patrol, a result of Ayer shooting his movie on location in the LAPD's Newton Division. Unlike "Training Day" or Ayer's other LAPD-focused film, "Street Kings," "End of Watch" follows two honest cops whose chemistry is the main draw of the movie. Of course, there's plenty of action to buttress the back-and-forth between Gyllenhaal and Peña, with the pair ultimately becoming the targets of a dangerous drug cartel and having to fight their way out of the neighborhoods they're charged with protecting.

If all of that sounds intriguing, it certainly impressed critics upon its debut, and now "End of Watch" is impressing the Max crowds as the film is enjoying continued success on the streamer's charts.