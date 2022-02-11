End Of Watch Is Becoming A TV Series At Fox

Writer/director David Ayer is bringing his 2012 found-footage-style cop movie "End of Watch" to television. Ayer and David Matthews will write and executive produce the show, which has received a script to series order from Fox as a one-hour drama, according to Variety.

"End of Watch" starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña as police officers in South Central L.A. who begin documenting their personal and professional lives with cameras as a kind of student film. They soon come up against a gang, and this Fox series will follow the same progression, focusing on "the daily grind of two young police officers in Los Angeles who are partners and friends, and what happens when they meet criminal forces greater than themselves."

"End of Watch" was one of Ayer's better-reviewed films, and it earned Peña and cinematographer Roman Vasyanov Independent Spirit Award nominations. This isn't the first time that a movie Ayer wrote has made the leap to the small screen. He also penned the script for "Training Day," directed by Antoine Fuqua, and that film became a short-lived CBS series starring the late Bill Paxton.

Joining Ayer as executive producers for this "End of Watch" series through Cedar Park Studios are Chris Long and Darryll C. Scott. Producer John Lesher is returning from the film and James Masciello, Andrea Iervolino, and Monika Bacardi will also executive produce, while Bill Rotko will serve as consulting producer.