Anthony Mackie & Morena Baccarin's Post-Apocalyptic Action Thriller Is A Hit On Max

Directed by George Nolfi ("The Adjustment Bureau") who previously directed Anthony Mackie in the strangely inert 2020 period drama "The Banker," "Elevation" stars Mackie as Will, a single father living with his son, Hunter (Danny Boyd Jr.), in the post-apocalyptic U.S. The pair are forced to reside above 8,000 feet after mysterious creatures known as reapers emerged from sinkholes in the ground and laid waste to modern society. For whatever reason, however, the beasts can't travel above 8,000 feet, which is all well and good until Hunter needs more oxygen filters. Will is then forced to venture down from his Rocky Mountain refuge to Boulder, Colorado, where he's sure he'll find the necessary filters to save his son. Of course, that means he'll have to contend with the hell beasts that now roam Earth's surface, but with the help of scientist Nina (Morena Baccarin) and friend Katie (Maddie Hasson), he might just be able to pull it off.

If that sounds a little like a "Quiet Place"-esque premise, this movie does — as the trailer proudly announces — come from the producer of that successful horror series. The reapers in "Elevation" do seem a little reminiscent of the so-called "Death Angels" in the "Quiet Place" films — generic gray movie monsters with a mysterious aversion to sound height. But none of that has stopped Max viewers from streaming the film enough for it to top the streamer's charts.

"Elevation" was released in the U.S. on November 8, 2024, and only made $1.2 million on its opening weekend, finishing 11th overall and making $3.6 million worldwide by the end of its run. Not exactly the best outcome for a film that cost $18 million to make. Now, though, as per streaming viewership tracker FlixPatrol, the film is getting a second chance at finding an audience, after hitting Max on February 21, 2025, and almost immediately charting at number one on the movie rankings on February 23. It stayed in the top spot for February 24, too, and will likely stick around for a little while longer. Interestingly enough, Mackie's thriller is also charting on Amazon's Prime Video in other countries, where it has hit number one in the UK and Australia.