Jake Gyllenhaal's Creepy Sci-Fi Horror Movie Is A Streaming Hit On Prime Video

"Life" may not have been a big hit when it landed in theaters in 2017, but several years later it's finding new life on Prime Video. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds, the sci-fi horror film has climbed to the top of the streaming charts, coming in at No. 4, and honestly, it deserves this second chance. Written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the cast of "Life" also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Emmy-winning "Shōgun" star Hiroyuki Sanada, Olga Dihovichnaya, and Ariyon Bakare. Alongside Gyllenhaal and Reynolds, they play astronauts on the International Space Station who make contact with an alien lifeform. Unfortunately, this little nibbler isn't the friendly kind and soon exterminates the crew one by one, leaving the survivors to do everything they can to prevent it from returning to Earth.

Our own Jacob Hall described "Life" as "an old-fashioned B-Movie dressed up like a blockbuster," with a great creature at the center of this feature. At times harking back to the likes of "Alien" and "The Thing," the Daniel Espinosa-directed film keeps you hooked thanks to the star power that is failing miserably at keeping this monster at bay. This could be any basic band of spacewalkers daring to poke the beastie with a stick, but because it's Gyllenhaal, Reynolds, and crew trying to stop the starfish-like space invader, it makes for a far greater watch than it should be.

It also becomes an even better viewing if you follow the headcanon created by armies of comic book movie fans when the film was originally released, just before a certain Marvel antihero made his solo spin-off debut.