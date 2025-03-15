How Much Would It Cost To Stay In The White Lotus Season 3 Hotel?

Watching "The White Lotus" is about more than just the hot bodies or wild drama on display; for many, it's a chance to vacation vicariously through the filthy rich characters in a variety of luxurious locales. Despite the murders that happen each season, the show has served as a kind of tourism commercial for the spots depicted. Hotels in Hawai'i and Sicily both saw a serious uptick in bookings after seasons 1 and 2 aired, respectively, giving the places a taste of what's becoming known as "The White Lotus Effect." Now Thailand is set to do the same, as the excellent season 3 highlights the beautiful island of Koh Samui, along with some scenes on the mainland in Bangkok and Phuket. Fans watching each week have to wonder: just what would it cost to stay at the "White Lotus" in Koh Samui?

It's a little tricky, because there are actually several hotels that stand in for different parts of the fictional White Lotus, so it depends on which part of the White Lotus experience you're trying to recreate? Looking for that incredible spa surrounded by water and jungle? You'll want to book a room at Anantara Mai Khao Phuket, which is not actually on Koh Samui. Want to lounge about a stunning villa in your bathrobe a la season 3 cast member Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff? Then you'll want to book one of the private family villas at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui.

So, with that in mind, let's dig into the different incredible locales of "The White Lotus" season 3, along with the general cost of staying at each. Some of these are going to be well beyond most budgets, but others are surprisingly reasonable ... if you can afford to travel to Thailand, of course.

All prices are in USD and subject to change.