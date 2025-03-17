Sci-Fi Movie Trailers That Lied To Audiences

Every movie trailer has a clear job. In a couple of minutes, it needs to convey what a movie's about, show off the famous faces in it, and what viewers can generally expect from the plot. Of course, there are various ways this can go horribly awry. It feels like many trailers these days, especially for high-profile blockbusters, give away far too much of the plot. It's like watching the Cliffnotes version before the film's even in theaters. But at least with that the audience knows what it's getting to a ridiculous degree. However, some trailers don't just hide what the movie's about, and they outright lie to audiences.

This has gotten various studios in trouble over the years. In 2022, fans sued Universal for false advertising with the "Yesterday" trailer, which included scenes starring Ana de Armas, but the actress is nowhere to be found in the film itself. There are many such instances where the trailer has scenes that don't make it into the final cut or has a drastically different tone to what the movie actually is. Even if it doesn't lead to a lawsuit, deceptive trailers can still make audiences feel duped.

This has been particularly prevalent with science-fiction films over the years. Perhaps with outlandish, otherworldly concepts and merging sci-fi sensibilities with other genres, trailer editors have to get creative to make these movies look palatable to general audiences. That could also include giving more screen time during a trailer to an actor who isn't even in the film all that much. Either way, these sci-fi trailers lied to us, and while some can be forgiven, the ideas presented in a few of these trailers is far better than the final product.