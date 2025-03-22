10 Real Criminals Who Got Hired To Act As Criminals In Movies And TV

Actors love to talk about authenticity, but if that were all it took, we wouldn't need them at all — cops, lawyers, and singles on the prowl could just play themselves (space aliens and superheroes, maybe not so much). There's more to it than that, of course, but sometimes it doesn't hurt to have a background in the role being played. Many former Marines have done well as actors, using their discipline for our entertainment. And as it turns out, many thespians with actual criminal records do a great job of playing crooks onscreen. As 2024's Oscar-nominated film "Sing Sing" depicts, theater programs can serve as therapy, and serve to reform offenders.

Throughout the history of the movie business, real-life criminals have found the movie business to be more comfortable than their former under-the-table careers. Audiences, in turn, can often tell when a guy onscreen really looks like he could kill or beat you. In some cases, showbiz saved their lives and kept them off the streets, but in at least one, it didn't serve as deterrence at all.

Having said that, here are 10 of the best real-life criminals who made a better name for themselves by also playing criminals in movies and/or on TV.