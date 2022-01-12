The Book Of Boba Fett Gives Danny Trejo The Perfect Star Wars Role

This article contains spoilers for the new episode of "The Book of Boba Fett."

Watch enough Robert Rodriguez films, and you will quickly realize that Danny Trejo is the Michael Caine to his Christopher Nolan. The director and actor first joined forces on 1995's "Desperado" prior to learning they're actually second cousins. They would go on to reunite a year later for "From Dusk Till Dawn," in which Trejo played a vampiric bartender name Razor Charlie, and again for 2000's "Spy Kids," where Trejo played the similarly named Isador "Machete" Cortez, an ex-federale who helps the film's young heroes, his niece and nephew Carmen and Juni, rescue their super-spy parents after they're captured during a mission.

Trejo has since reprised his role as Machete in Rodriguez's "Spy Kids" sequels while also portraying the character in the decidedly R-rated fake "Grindhouse" trailer of the same name and the two feature-length films it spawned ("Machete" and "Machete Kills"), all of which were also directed by Rodriguez. In fact, even when he's not working with Rodriguez, Trejo still tends to oscillate between starring in violent adult genre fare and wholesome family movies. (He even got to sing and dance in "Muppets Most Wanted" and made a second trip to Muppet World for last year's "Muppets Haunted Mansion.") Trejo has now joined Rodriguez in a galaxy far, far away on "The Book of Boba Fett," a show that's found the perfect "Star Wars" role for his talents.