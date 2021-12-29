The Book Of Boba Fett Premiere Features A Robert Rodriguez Cameo

In "Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land," we see Boba Fett and Fennec Shard address the public that has come to pay their respects to the new crime lord on the block. The once-ruthless bounty hunter is determined to rule by respect rather than fear like his predecessors. That's why he spares the lives of the Gamorrean guards that served under Jabba and Bib Fortuna, despite what his regular human bartender ... I mean, palace droid advises him.

Another visitor is Dokk Strassi. He is the leader of the Trandoshan family who protects the city center and its business territories and a former employer to Fett during his work-for-hire days. Strassi wishes a thousand tidings to the new Daimyo of Mos Espa, saying, "May you never leave Mos Espa." While this sounds more like a threat than a greeting of good faith, Fett accepts the tribute before welcoming the mayor's Majordomo to the throne room.

And there he is. While Stephen Oyoung is credited as the performance artist for Dokk Strassi, Robert Rodriguez is credited on the cast list as Dokk Strassi. Based on the way it's laid out in the credits, this probably means that the director just provided his voice to the character in post. This makes sense since he probably had more things to worry about behind the camera on the day of shooting.

Rodriguez joins a long list of esteemed blink-or-you'll-miss-it cameos by filmmakers in "Star Wars." He's in very good company as the list currently includes Sofia Coppola, Joe Johnston, Gareth Edwards, Simon Pegg, Kevin Smith, and George Lucas. However, since the Trandoshans are an integral part of the ecosystem of Tatooine, it's possible that Rodriguez's Dokk Strassi may pop up again. We'll be sure to keep an eye out as "The Book of Boba Fett" continues.