The Book Of Boba Fett's Greatest Cameo Is The Smooth Voice Of Boba's Palace Droid

Matt Berry is an accomplished comedian (and musician) in the U.K. Berry is most recognized for his turn on the workplace comedy "The IT Crowd," as well as "The Great British Baking Show" co-host Noel Fielding's sketch comedy series "The Mighty Boosh." The comedian also teamed up with Rich Fulcher to create their own comedy series called "Snuff Box." Plus, you may want to check out Berry's breakthrough turn in the cult favorite series "Garth Marenghi's Darkplace." But there's a more recent must-see series that perfectly uses Matt Berry's comic talent.

FX's series adaptation/continuation of Taika Waititi's vampire mockumentary "What We Do in the Shadows" features Matt Berry as one of the main characters. Berry plays Laszlo Cravensworth, one of the four vampires living on Staten Island in New York. Laszlo is an English nobleman who was turned into a vampire by a Greek Romani bloodsucker named Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou). The two fell in love and have been married for a long time. In addition to supposedly being the man behind the infamous serial killer Jack the Ripper, Laszlo also has an obsession with sex, which was only bolstered by his career as a porn star. Trust me when I say it's worth learning even more about him in the actual show.

Along with playing Laszlo Cravensworth, Berry also plays Jackie Daytona, a completely separate character who is in no way a disguise donned by Laszlo in order to evade Jim the Vampire (Mark Hamill). Daytona is a charming bartender who always has on a nice pair of jeans and a toothpick in his mouth. He's also one of the most passionate supporters of a high school girls volleyball team in a small town in Pennsylvania, because it sounded like Transylvania. But again, this has nothing to do with Laszlo Cravensworth, okay?

Anyway, hearing Matt Berry's voice as 8D8 in "The Book of Boba Fett" was a real treat, and it works nicely with the previous inclusion of fellow British television star Richard Ayoade as the criminal mercenary droid Q9-0, better known as Zero. Ayoade previously worked with Berry as one of the main characters in "The IT Crowd," and now the two have been immortalized as droids in the "Star Wars" universe. When can we get Chris O'Dowd or Katherine Parkinson to make their "Star Wars" debut?